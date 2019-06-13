CCSO responds to domestic disturbance, makes drug arrest

Campbell County Sherriff’s deputies responding to a domestic disturbance on Sled Creek Road in the Duff community ended up arresting a woman on numerous drug charges.

Responding deputies reported that as they arrived at the home, the immediately spotted what appeared to be marijuana plants growing on the property, and after they were given permission to search the house, they discovered plastic bags containing what they believe to be marijuana as well as what was described as a large quantity of meth and several bags of pills.

52-year-old Leslie Marie King was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.