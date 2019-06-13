Home / Local News / CCSO responds to domestic disturbance, makes drug arrest

CCSO responds to domestic disturbance, makes drug arrest

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Campbell County Sherriff’s deputies responding to a domestic disturbance on Sled Creek Road in the Duff community ended up arresting a woman on numerous drug charges.

Responding deputies reported that as they arrived at the home, the immediately spotted what appeared to be marijuana plants growing on the property, and after they were given permission to search the house, they discovered plastic bags containing what they believe to be marijuana as well as what was described as a large quantity of meth and several bags of pills.

52-year-old Leslie Marie King was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Budgets, tax hikes passed in Norris, Oak Ridge; AC Commission holding public hearing Monday

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris City Council approved its budget for the coming …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.