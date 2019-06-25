Home / Featured / CCSO recovers numerous stolen items
Recovered items, June 24th (CCSO Facebook)

CCSO recovers numerous stolen items

Jim Harris 58 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office descended upon a home in LaFollette Saturday afternoon and recovered several items reported stolen in recent weeks from various locations across the county.

The raid took place at the Lambert Lane home of 43-year-old Vernon Ivey, according to a post on the CCSO’s Facebook page. Investigators reported finding several stolen items, including ” a vehicle, two four wheelers, a go kart, tools, air compressor, jet skis with trailer, utility trailer and, a car dolly.” The post indicates that more items were recovered as well.

Ivey was arrested and charged with numerous counts of theft, and the Sheriff’s Office is now working to reunite the owners with their stolen items.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Band announces Independence Day concert

On Thursday, July 4th, the Oak Ridge Community Band will present its annual Independence Day …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.