CCSO recovers numerous stolen items

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office descended upon a home in LaFollette Saturday afternoon and recovered several items reported stolen in recent weeks from various locations across the county.

The raid took place at the Lambert Lane home of 43-year-old Vernon Ivey, according to a post on the CCSO’s Facebook page. Investigators reported finding several stolen items, including ” a vehicle, two four wheelers, a go kart, tools, air compressor, jet skis with trailer, utility trailer and, a car dolly.” The post indicates that more items were recovered as well.

Ivey was arrested and charged with numerous counts of theft, and the Sheriff’s Office is now working to reunite the owners with their stolen items.