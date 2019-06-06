Home / Featured / CCSO, LPD execute search warrant Wednesday

CCSO, LPD execute search warrant Wednesday

Jim Harris

Wednesday morning, members of the Campbell County Sheriff;s Office SWAT team and officers from the LaFollette Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on West Prospect Street.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office says the 9 am raid was conducted after narcotics investigators had made “several” controlled purchases of Schedule II narcotics at the home over an unspecified period of time. Investigators reported finding and seizing evidence of illegal drug sales during Wednesday morning’s raid, and say that the residents of that home–58-year old Timothy Swain, and 39-year-old Clinton Swain–will be facing charges of the sale and/or delivery of Schedule II narcotics.

