CCSO, Jacksboro PD serve warrant Friday

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 49 Views

Friday morning, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department served a narcotics search warrant at an apartment on Island Ford Road.

The CCSO says that its investigators had conducted what they called several controlled buys of methamphetamine from the apartment over a period of time, and when the warrant was served Friday, reported finding a substance believed to be meth as well as drug paraphernalia and other items commonly associated with the sale of narcotics.

25-year-old Mercedes Taylor was arrested on an oustanding warrant and is also facing a c harge of selling drugs in a school zone. In addition, DCS was notified after investigators discovered evidence that young children were living in the apartment.

