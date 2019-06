The Sunrise Car and Motorcycle show will be held at South Gate Lodge #569, at 1306 Ruritan Road in Harriman on Saturday June 15th from 8 to 11:30 am.

Trophies for top 20 cars and top 3 motorcycles will be awarded and the deadline to enter is 10 am the day of the show. An all-you-can eat country breakfast will be available for $7.00

For more information, call Melvin Marlow at 865-680-3404, or Terry Ward at 865-604-8969.