The state of Tennessee last week announced that Campbell County has been awarded a $75,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant that will be used to upgrade the camping area at Lonas Young Park by providing septic tank service for campers.
Lonas Young Park was one of 27 recipients of the enhancement grant, according to information provided by the state.
Campbell receives grant for park upgrades
