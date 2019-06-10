Home / Local News / Campbell receives grant for park upgrades

Campbell receives grant for park upgrades

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The state of Tennessee last week announced that Campbell County has been awarded a $75,000 Tourism Enhancement Grant that will be used to upgrade the camping area at Lonas Young Park by providing septic tank service for campers.
Lonas Young Park was one of 27 recipients of the enhancement grant, according to information provided by the state.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell County, LaFollette deal with intense rainfall, flooding

Residents of Campbell County and LaFollette are still cleaning up today after torrential rainfall Friday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.