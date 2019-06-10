Home / Featured / Campbell County, LaFollette deal with intense rainfall, flooding

Residents of Campbell County and LaFollette are still cleaning up today after torrential rainfall Friday night led to widespread, and in many cases devastating flooding.

In a little over two hours Friday night, an estimated six-plus inches of rain fell, inundating an area centered on Long Hollow Road, and infiltrating businesses, homes and at least two churches.

The sudden nature of the flooding led to several water rescues, including five people who had to be rescued by boat from along Highway 63. There were reports of mudslides, downed trees and debris-covered roadways, damaged and in one case destroyed bridges, as well as power outages and water service interruptions, but there were no reports of injuries.

Local officials are working with TEMA to assess flood damage, and citizens affected by the flooding are being encouraged to call LaFollette City Hall by noon this Wednesday, June 12th, to report any damage. That phone number is 423-562-4961.

