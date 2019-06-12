Bulletin: Norris Dam State Park has new Manager

The Norris Bulletin reports that Veronica Greear, an Oak Ridge resident who was previously a ranger with the National Park Service at its Obed Wild and Scenic River location, has been named as the new Park Manager at Norris Dam State Park. She replaces Mark Morgan who retired as Park Superintendent in February.
