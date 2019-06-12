Budgets, tax hikes passed in Norris, Oak Ridge; AC Commission holding public hearing Monday

According to the Norris Bulletin, the Norris City Council approved its budget for the coming year on second and final reading Monday night.

The budget includes cost-of-living raises for municipal employees and an 11-cent property tax increase.

The fiscal year begins July 1st.

______________________________________________________

The Oak Ridge City Council approved its budget for next year on second and final reading Monday night.

The budget approved by the Council in a 6-1 vote includes pay raises for city workers as well as a two-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate, which will go from $2.54 to $2.56 per $100 of assessed value. The only “no” vote came from Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn.

Officials say the additional revenue generated by the tax increase will be used to pay off debt associated with the bonds issued last year to pay for two projects, namely a new Senior Center and a new Preschool.

The 2019-20 fiscal year begins July 1st.

______________________________________________________

We would like to remind everyone that a public hearing in the proposed Anderson County budget for the coming fiscal year will be held on Monday, June 17th

The Anderson County Budget Committee voted this month to approve a budget for consideration by the full County Commission that includes a property tax rate increase of 18.25 cents. The revenue generated by the tax increase, if approved, would be broken down like this.

6.75 cents would be allocated to the Sheriff’s Department and Jail;

6 cents to the county school system;

3 cents on the tax rate would be used to fund employee pay raises;

1.5 cents would pay for capital projects, and;

one cent would go to the Solid Waste Department.

One cent on the property tax rate generates approximately $162,000.

The public hearing on the proposed fiscal blueprint is scheduled for Monday, June 17th at 5 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A final vote could be taken on Thursday, June 27th, when the Commission will meet at 4 pm in the same room, 312.