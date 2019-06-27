BREAKING: Anderson Commission approves 18.25-cent property tax rate increase

The Anderson County Commission voted 9-7 in a special called meeting to adopt the budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year as proposed by the County Budget Committee, meaning property tax rates will increase by 18.25 cents.

The additional revenue from the increase will be allocated as follows:

6.75 cents will go to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department to fund the opening of Unit 1 at the Jail as well as new jailers and additional patrol deputies;

6 cents to the Anderson County school system;

3 cents will fund employee pay raises;

1.5 cents will be allocated for capital projects;

And 1 cent will go to the Solid Waste Department.

The vote on the Budget Committee proposal came after a two-hour long discussion.

Voting for the increase were Commissioners Fritts, Jameson, Meredith, Vowell, McKamey, Denenberg, Mead, Creasey and Smallridge.

Voting against the tax increase were Commissioners Wandell, Waddell, Anderson, Isbel, White, Scott and Yager.