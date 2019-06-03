Home / Obituaries / Bernice Seiber Lowe, age 85, of Kingston

Bernice Seiber Lowe, age 85, of Kingston

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Bernice Seiber Lowe, age 85, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Ten Mile. She was born March 12, 1934 in Devonia and moved to Roane County in 1968. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church in Ten Mile. Mrs. Lowe was owner & manager of Bayside Marina of Kingston in the 70’s. She loved to crochet and all types of lawnwork. Preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James Lowe; children, Frankie, Keith & Freida Lowe; parents, Charlie & Ruthie Bunch Seiber; brothers, Bernard Seiber, Leonard Seiber, Austin Seiber, Rayburn Seiber, Lawrence Daugherty, and Lonnie Seiber; sisters, Beatrice Bray, Barbara Everett, and Ruby Seiber.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law Gail & Joe Ray of Ten Mile

Son James Danny Lowe of Kingston

Grandchildren Randy Ray & wife, Linda

Billy Ray & wife, Paula

Crystal Lowe, Joshua Lowe

Great-grandchildren Lace Lovanh & husband, June

Diamond Ray, Tyler Ray

Kristian Ray & wife, Taylor

Half-sisters Nancy Brock of Harriman

Peggy Melhorn of Maryville

Sue Ferguson of North Carolina

Half-brothers Charles Seiber, Donnie Seiber, and Roger Seiber

Several extended family members and a host of friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, June 1, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Friends & family will meet at 11:30 am, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home to go in procession to Anderson Memorial Gardens for a 12:00 noon graveside service. Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lucille Beets, age 82, of Clinton

Lucille Beets, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.