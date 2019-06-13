Home / Obituaries / Benjamin Kanipes, age 79 of the Marlow Community

Benjamin Kanipes, age 79 of the Marlow Community

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Benjamin Kanipes, age 79 of the Marlow Community, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1940 in the Marlow Community. He was an Army Veteran stationed in Germany and worked as a Welder for Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #189 for over 40 years in Ohio. Benjamin lived in Starke, Florida for 10 years before moving back to East Tennessee. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Maxie Kanipes; son, Johnny Kanipes; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Fate Harper. 

Survivors include his children, John Kohler, Stacy Kanipes, Benjamin Kanipes Jr., Penny Kanipes, Marty Kanipes, Jason Kanipes, Cheyanne Kanipes, and Dakota Kanipes; step-daughter, Janie Milliken; grandchildren, Jaxsen, Maddox, and Mikayla Kanipes, Pam Kohler, and John Kohler Jr.; great-grandchildren, Isaiah Kohler, Sabrina and Sean Hicks, Paul and Ben Kohler. 

A visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The family will speak at 8 pm.Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Kanipes family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Alex S. Hembree, age 70

Alex S. Hembree, age 70, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the North …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.