Our partners at BBB-TV report that on Thursday, the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen and Mayor approved a budget that contains no new property taxes.

The Board, acting as the city’s Water Board, also approved the water and sewer budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st, with no additional rate increases. Earlier this year, the city raised its water rates by 5.5% as a sign of good faith as the town awaits word on a state grant to upgrade and repair its aging water lines.