BBB: Kingston Council approves 17-cent tax hike on first reading

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Tuesday night, the Kingston City Council, on first reading, passed a budget containing a 17-cent property tax rate increase.

The budget proposed by City Manager David Bolling did not include a tax increase, but the proposal agreed upon this week came out of Council work sessions, according to BBB-TV. The proposal was approved in a 5-2 vote, and the second and final reading of Kingston’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget is set for June 27th. A public hearing on the budget proposal will have to be held before that vote can be taken. If approved, the tax rate in Kingston will go from $1.45 to $1.62 per $100 of assessed value.

In addition, the Kingston Council, acting as the Water and Sewer Board, approved the Water Department budget for next year, which does not include a rate increase.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

