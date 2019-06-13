Home / Local News / BBB: Cost revisions sent back to committee

BBB: Cost revisions sent back to committee

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Roane County School Board met in a special session on Tuesday night to discuss revised, higher cost estimates on a couple of major school renovation projects. The projects that were discussed included the Midway High School Sewer Plant upgrade and the renovations at Oliver Springs Middle and High Schools that will ultimately combine those two schools under one roof.

Some had feared that the higher costs associated with the Oliver Springs project might cause officials to simply halt the project, but our partners at BBB-TV report that the Board voted 6-4 to send the matter back to committee for further discussion of potential options.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Deputies have new uniforms…using old money

You may have seen the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s new uniforms. Last month, Anderson County …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.