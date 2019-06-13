BBB: Cost revisions sent back to committee

The Roane County School Board met in a special session on Tuesday night to discuss revised, higher cost estimates on a couple of major school renovation projects. The projects that were discussed included the Midway High School Sewer Plant upgrade and the renovations at Oliver Springs Middle and High Schools that will ultimately combine those two schools under one roof.

Some had feared that the higher costs associated with the Oliver Springs project might cause officials to simply halt the project, but our partners at BBB-TV report that the Board voted 6-4 to send the matter back to committee for further discussion of potential options.