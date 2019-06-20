Bank Robbed

The Oak Ridge branch of Regions Bank was robbed at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

The bank is located at 101 N. Rutgers Ave.

Wednesday afternoon, the Oak Ridge Police Department posted a still photo on Facebook of the man believed to be the robber. The following description was included: “A white male with slim build, wearing glasses, green flannel shirt, blue ball cap (white tag right side), blue jeans, and dark running shoes handed the bank teller a note stating it was a robbery. He fled on foot toward Vermont Avenue. There is no vehicle description. Investigation is active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact ORPD Detective Kevin Craig by email at kcraig@oakridgetn.gov or by phone at (865) 425-4399.

The man was further described by ORPD via Facebook as being 18 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 130 pounds.



