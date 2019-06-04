Home / Community Bulletin Board / ASAP’s Lunch & Learn continues June 25th

Jim Harris 7 mins ago

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson is hosting a bi-monthly Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series at Methodist Medical Center. Each Lunch and Learn will provide information about a specific opioid alternative treatment from a qualified professional.  

Our second topic is Massage Therapy on June 25th at 12:00 PM. Lunch will be provided.  

To register for the event, visit https://massagetherapylunchandlearn.eventbrite.com. Registration is $10 and required for attendance.  

Other topics covered in this series are outlined below. Search “Opioid Alternatives Lunch and Learn Series” on Eventbrite.com to register. 

·       Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), August 27th

·       Physical Therapy/Wellness, October 29th

·       Acupuncture, December 17th. 

For questions or more information, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or email ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com.

