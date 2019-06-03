Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post 172 meets June 10th

American Legion Post 172 meets June 10th

Clinton American Legion Post 172 will meet on Monday, June 10th at 6:30 pm at the Post Home at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion will include a wrap-up of recent activities, upcoming fundraisers and other upcoming events. All Legion members and interested veterans are invited, and encouraged, to attend.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

