Clinton American Legion Post 172 will meet on Monday, June 10th at 6:30 pm at the Post Home at 436 Spring Street in Clinton. Topics of discussion will include a wrap-up of recent activities, upcoming fundraisers and other upcoming events. All Legion members and interested veterans are invited, and encouraged, to attend.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / American Legion Post 172 meets June 10th
Check Also
Military Appreciation Breakfast Saturday
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend …