Alzheimer’s Foundation awards grant to Oak Ridge facility

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced earlier this month that it has awarded a $5,000 grant to Keystone Adult Day Program, in Oak Ridge, to provide respite care services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. Keystone Adult Day Program was one of fifteen organizations in nine states to receive grants as part of AFA’s Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant program, according to a press release from the Foundation.

According to that releasae, the grant funding will support Keystone Adult Day Program’s respite care services which benefit both individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Their respite care program provides a much needed break for caregivers while their loved ones are engaged in therapeutic activities, such as music, crafts, cooking, and exercise, designed to help them be successful and maintain their independence, and special events throughout the year for caregivers and their loved ones. Keystone Adult Day Program also offers community-based support and guidance to families impacted by the disease, as well as education and information on community resources.

“The means to provide scholarships for individuals living with dementia, whose caregivers are financially unable to pay, is at the core of our mission at Keystone Adult Day Program,” said Phyllis Spangler, Executive Director of Keystone Adult Day Program, in the release. “The need for relief is critical, both for the well-being of the caregiver, and for the individual for whom they are providing care. Statistics show that 30-40 percent of family caregivers suffer from depression. In the thirty-one years that our program has been in existence, we have never turned anyone away for the inability to pay. As a recipient of the 2019 Spring Respite Care Grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Keystone will be able to continue to provide much needed scholarships as we strive to help reclaim quality of life for both caregivers and their loved ones. We are grateful for this grant and the tangible impact it will have on the lives of those we serve.”

“Keystone Adult Day Program provides valuable services in the local community. They play a vital role in improving the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, and their families,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “Their respite care program provides much-needed support to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. We are pleased to help them deliver these important services to family caregivers and their loved ones with Alzheimer’s.”

“As the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow, we need to remember that it has a tremendous impact not only on those living with the disease, but the caregivers as well,” said AFA Board Treasurer, Barry Berg. “It is a tremendous responsibility for caregivers. It is important for them to be able to take time for themselves, maintain their own health, and recharge so that they can provide the best quality care to their loved ones.”

The Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grants are awarded to organizations that share AFA’s mission of providing support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, according to the release. They were created in response to the overwhelming need for respite care as a result of caregiving responsibilities.

Funding is awarded twice a year. The grants are named in honor of the deceased parents of Barry E. Berg, who has served on AFA’s Board of Trustees since 2004. Mr. Berg’s mother, Phyllis, lived with Alzheimer’s disease and his father, Milton, was her primary caregiver.

Caregivers who need information about respite care services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 and speak with a licensed social worker, or connect through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org. The Helpline is open 7 days a week, 8 am to 8 pm (CT) on weekdays and 8 am to 12 pm (CT) on weekends.