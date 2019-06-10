Home / Obituaries / Alex S. Hembree, age 70

Alex S. Hembree, age 70

Alex S. Hembree, age 70, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. He was born on July 6, 1948 in Vasper, TN to the late Hurstle and Zelma Hutchinson Hembree. Alex was a member of the Vasper Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family especially running around with his brother, Louie “Shorty”. Alex was known by many as a joker.  In addition to his parents, Alex is preceded in death by, wife, Debbie Hembree; brothers,  Bill, Lonnie and Mart Hembree.

Survived by:

Son…………Michael Hembree and wife Barbara
Daughter….Vanessa Hembree and fiancé Nathan McCallister
Siblings……..Arnold Hembree and wife Susie
                      Nancy Hopkins
                      Vina Bunch
                      Onda Irwin and husband Charles
Grandchildren….Natalee McCallister, Brandon Hembree, Jordan Hembree and Miranda Hembree
Great Grandchild…..Ella Hembree

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Chris Stanley and Rev. David Seals officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to the New Vasper Cemetery for an 11:00AM interment.www.holleygamble.com

