Active Anderson TN announces Summer Wellness Badge Challenge

(Active Anderson TN press release) It is time to kick summer off and Active Anderson TN wants to encourage students to stay active and enjoy all of the opportunities our beautiful county has to offer from lakes to parks to greenways to locally grown produce and hiking trails. Active Anderson TN was established in 2017 with the mission to create opportunities and provide motivation for community members to eat healthier, move more, and live tobacco-free. Isn’t it great that having a ball can be healthy for the whole family!

The Summer Wellness Badge Challenge is filled with activity ideas such as riding your bike on a local greenway, going berry picking, taking a hike or having a healthy family picnic. To complete the challenge participants just need to complete 5 of the listed activities. And there is even a place to create your own healthy activity idea to do something you love or try something new!

All participants who complete the challenge and return their completed card to their Anderson County, Clinton or Oak Ridge School, or submit their activities via the ActiveAnderson.com website by August 15th will receive a badge in honor of their completion of the challenge. Cards may be picked up at the elementary schools or at various locations throughout Anderson County.

For more information about Active Anderson TN or the Summer Wellness Badge Challenge, contact Kathy Scruggs at 865-425-8800 or visit www.ActiveAndersonTN.org. And remember to like @ActiveAndersonTN on Facebook to keep up with all that’s well in Anderson County!