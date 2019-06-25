Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACHS announces Full Pad Football camp

ACHS announces Full Pad Football camp

Jim Harris 43 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

The Anderson County High School Full Pad Football Camp will be held July the 8th, 9th and 11th from 7 to 9 pm each night under the lights at Maverick Stadium.

Contact Gary Terry at 865-208-5819 for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies notch win in finale vs. Biscuits

(Tennessee Smokies game summary) The Tennessee Smokies (35-39, 2-3) would not be denied in Monday’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.