AC Deputies have new uniforms…using old money

You may have seen the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department’s new uniforms.

Last month, Anderson County Sheriff, Russell Barker unveiled the new uniforms and said that the uniform’s design, colors, and patch were decided by the staff.

In Facebook post in May, Sheriff Barker said that he wanted the men and women to have a large say in what they would wear.

“I was amazed at how involved and excited they were about being a part of this decision. As a team, we have assembled a great looking uniform that will be far more functional than what they are wearing now” Barker stated. The new uniform made by Blauer is more functional, lighter, and durable than the uniform currently worn by deputies.

The patch designed for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that contains the phrase “In God we Trust,” has already become a statewide phenomenon, according to Baker, who says that officers and departments across the state are constantly reaching out to obtain one for their collection.

“The decision to include In God We Trust was a department wide decision. It is displayed on our license plates and our Courthouse. The men and women who wear the uniform are proud to wear it on their sleeves,” Barker added.

The most remarkable part of the uniform change is the Sheriff’s Office using existing funds to make the switch. Sheriff’s Office Director of Administrative Services Tyler Mayes worked out the contract with the uniform vendor and was able to use money within the budget to make the purchase.

“Tyler did a tremendous job maintaining the existing uniform needs while making this change. In order for this to work, spending on old uniforms had to cease. In the end, it worked out great,” Barker stated.