AC Commission to discuss budget during Thursday special-called session

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special-called meeting on Thursday, June 27th at 4 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The meeting will focus on the budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on July 1st, and will include time for elected and appointed officials, as well as department heads and citizens to address the Commission with comments and concerns about the proposed budget.

The announcement also says that commissioners will discuss the budget, possibly amend the budget and deal with any resolutions required or related to the budget and/or tax rate.

If necessary, the Commission could meet again to discuss the budget on Thursday, July 11th, also at 4 pm and also in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

