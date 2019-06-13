AC Commission to consider monthly tax payments, Briceville VFD grant application

As we have reported, the Anderson County Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday June 17th at 5 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

Later that same evening, the Commission will gather for its regular monthly meeting in the same room.

Among the items on the agenda for Monday are a pair of recommendations from the Operations Committee. One deals with allowing monthly property tax payments to the Trustee’s office, as proposed by Trustee Regina Copeland. According to the resolution approved by the Operations Committee, passage by a two-thirds majority of the Commission would allow Copeland’s office to “accept partial property tax payments before the mandatory date of the first Monday in October of the current tax year.” Doing so would give taxpayers the option of paying their property taxes automatically. The Courier News reports that the amount of the estimated tax bill would be divided by 12 and would be based on the previous year’s taxes. The money, according to Copeland, would be withdrawn automatically each month from the taxpayer’s account and placed in to an escrow fund.

The second recommendation from Operations was for Commission to approve a resolution supporting a grant application from the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department to the USDA for funds to build a new fire station in that rural community. The resolution states that county would “commit to provide matching funds in the amount of up to, but not to exceed, $30,000” for the project.

The Commission’s budget hearing will take place Monday at 5 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton and the regular June session will begin at 6:30 pm in the same room.

You can view the complete agenda by visiting www.andersontn.org, selecting “County Commission” from the menu at the top of the screen, clicking on “Meeting Agendas & Reports,” choosing “County Commission Agendas,” and finally, clicking on “June 17, 2019.”