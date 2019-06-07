AC Budget Committee recommends 18.25-cent tax increase

The Anderson County Budget Committee met Thursday and ajourned after voting to approve a budget for consideration by the full County Commission that includes a property tax rate increase of 18.25 cents.

The revenue generated by the tax increase, if approved, would be broken down like this.

6.75 cents would be allocated to the Sheriff’s Department and Jail;

6 cents to the county school system;

3 cents on the tax rate would be used to fund employee pay raises;

1.5 cents would pay for capital projects, and;

one cent would go to the Solid Waste Department.

One cent on the property tax rate generates approximately $162,000.

The next step in the budget process will be a public hearing on the propsoed fiscal blueprint, scheduled for Monday, June 17th at 5 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A final vote could be taken on Thursday, June 27th, when the Commission will meet at 4 pm in the same room, 312.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year begins on July 1st.