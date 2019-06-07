Home / Featured / AC Budget Committee recommends 18.25-cent tax increase

AC Budget Committee recommends 18.25-cent tax increase

The Anderson County Budget Committee met Thursday and ajourned after voting to approve a budget for consideration by the full County Commission that includes a property tax rate increase of 18.25 cents.

The revenue generated by the tax increase, if approved, would be broken down like this.

  • 6.75 cents would be allocated to the Sheriff’s Department and Jail;
  • 6 cents to the county school system;
  • 3 cents on the tax rate would be used to fund employee pay raises;
  • 1.5 cents would pay for capital projects, and;
  • one cent would go to the Solid Waste Department.

One cent on the property tax rate generates approximately $162,000.

The next step in the budget process will be a public hearing on the propsoed fiscal blueprint, scheduled for Monday, June 17th at 5 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A final vote could be taken on Thursday, June 27th, when the Commission will meet at 4 pm in the same room, 312.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year begins on July 1st.

