Ricky Howard Mullins, age 57 of Clinton, entered into heaven’s band on, June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle. He was a member of Royce Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. He lived life to fullest. Rick was easy going and always wore a smile. His greatest love was family and especially his wife, Tammy. He had a great love of music and was a well-loved drummer. His other interest that brought joy were concerts, Dollywood, camping, fishing and was a Harley-Davidson Enthusiast.

Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Phoebe Mullins; special aunts, Rose and Kate.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Tammy Goad Mullins; Bonus children, Tony Taylor, Robert Lee Miller, II, Delicia Henley and husband Ryan, and Tabatha Russell and husband Allen; siblings, Debi Mullins Morrow and husband Bob of Woodstock, GA, and Linda Mullins Leon and husband Chris of Clinton, TN; grandbabies, Lillian and Natalie Russell; Ella, Easton, and Evan Henley; Danielle Justice; nieces and nephews, Jason Morrow and wife Lauran, Jodi Reister and husband Tim; Leo and Luca Reister, Camden Leon; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Methodist Medical Center for all the love and care.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Second Baptist Church in Clinton with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rick Miller officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at the FOP lodge in Clinton on Saturday, June 22 from 1-5PM.


