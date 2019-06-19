Helen Ann McGhee, age 86 of Clinton, passed away June 17, 2019. Born Friday, March 24, 1933 to Manuel and Mary Tavis in Emeryville, CA.

She enjoyed raising all 5 of her kids, playing games and the outdoors where she held fairs in the backyard during the summers in Evansville, IN. While living in Evansville in the summers they would load up their Volkswagen Bus with as many of the neighborhood kids and go to the drive-in where they charged by the vehicle and not per person. The cost was $1.00 per vehicle.

She was a resident of Knoxville, TN for about 43 years before moving in with her daughter Rene for the past 6 years in Clinton, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Gilbert “Mac” McGhee; son, Manuel; parents; sisters, Lois Rose, Mary Snow and Gloria Childress; and brother, Robert Tavis.

Helen is survived by Ray McGhee (Suzie) of Merritt Island, FL; Ron McGhee (Jennifer) of Brownsburg, IN; Rene Holbrook (Pat) of Clinton, TN; Mary Donahue (David) of Knoxville, TN. She has 8 grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice for all of their help and encouragement through this difficult time.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 11 Am to 1 PM. Funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Reverend Allen Giles officiating. Following the service the burial will take place in Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

