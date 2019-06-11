MECS: Logano wins rain-delayed FireKeepers 400

(MRN) Joey Logano dominated Monday’s rain-delayed FireKeepers 400 for his third win at Michigan International Speedway and the 23rd of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

Logano led 163 from the pole and held off Kurt Busch in an overtime finish to take his second checkered flag of the 2019 season.

“Man, this feels so good,” Logano said. “A day like that, you don’t get those days all the time. The best car, the best team. We executed perfectly all the way through. Ultimately able to bring the Shell Pennzoil Ford into Victory Lane.”

The win was the third consecutive for Ford at MIS.

Busch, who had some slight right-rear damage after hitting the wall on Lap 41 while battling Kevin Harvick for fifth, came home with his second runner-up finish of the season.

“That’s more than what I was hoping to see for damage,” Busch said. “I had a blast. Tightest I ever put my belts at the end of a race. We got enough stage points today, we said hell with it, we don’t need to get anything but the win.”

Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Brad Keselowski, Harvick, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top 10.

Both Keselowski and Harvick had to battle back from a lap down in the race. Harvick fell a lap down on Lap 53 for a loose front wheel.

“We had a really fast Busch Light Ford and just made a lot of mistakes today,” Harvick said.

Keselowski’s trouble came on Lap 114 when he was issued a pass through penalty served on Lap 118 for a safety violation during a pit stop.

“We just didn’t put it all together today,” Keselowski said. “We were in a really good spot and had the pit road penalty and lost the lap and it took us til about 70 to go to get it back. It is kind of a miracle that we got back up to sixth to be quite honest. We have to execute the entire weekend and we just didn’t today.”

Logano and Austin Dillon won Stage 1 and 2, respectively.

Top 10 Race Finishers

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 1 22 Joey Logano Ford 203 50 Running 163 2 7 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 203 48 Running 0 3 16 19 Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 203 47 Running 0 4 9 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 203 33 Running 1 5 15 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 203 37 Running 0 6 8 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 203 32 Running 6 7 3 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 203 39 Running 15 8 18 6 Ryan Newman Ford 203 29 Running 0 9 13 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 203 28 Running 1 10 20 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 203 38 Running 0

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Standings

After Race 15: Michigan

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Joey Logano 2 8 11 2 549 614 – 16 2 Kyle Busch 4 9 14 0 763 605 -9 25 3 Brad Keselowski 3 6 8 0 775 541 -73 19 4 Kevin Harvick 0 5 10 3 297 539 -75 3 5 Chase Elliott 1 6 7 2 403 531 -83 7 6 Martin Truex Jr. 3 6 9 0 459 499 -115 17 7 Denny Hamlin 2 6 9 0 124 491 -123 11 8 Kurt Busch 0 4 9 0 31 485 -129 0 9 Ryan Blaney 0 4 5 1 360 434 -180 2 10 Alex Bowman 0 3 5 0 94 433 -181 0 11 Aric Almirola 0 1 8 1 100 426 -188 0 12 Clint Bowyer 0 5 8 0 42 404 -210 0 13 Daniel Suarez 0 2 6 0 52 401 -213 0 14 William Byron 0 0 4 3 150 383 -231 0 15 Kyle Larson 0 1 4 0 178 369 -245 3 16 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 6 1 68 364 -250 0