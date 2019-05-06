Yard Sale at Greenway Baptist extended

YARD SALE!!! Greenway Baptist Church still has plenty of good stuff left and have new stuff coming in so they are extending their sale to next weekend Saturday May 11th starting at 8:00am at Greenway Baptist Church Parking Lot and fellowship hall. Rain or Shine!!

All proceeds go to the Greenway youth group to support planned youth conferences (Hearts on Fire) and trips/activities planned for summer. Donations are also welcome. Come out and help support the church youth. Impact Youth Ministry.

