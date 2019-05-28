XFS: Reddick wins in blistering heat

(MRN) Tyler Reddick scored his second win of the season in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Reddick recorded the fifth win of his career on a brutally hot afternoon in Charlotte.

“It’s just awesome,” said the Richard Childress Racing driver. “To have the two-week off period and have a run that strong it shows what we can do. I knew we had great winning potential by the end of practice.”

Reddick led six times for 110 laps, including the final 16 circuits. He took advantage of Cole Custer spinning his tires on a restart to gain the advantage.

Justin Allgaier, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Noah Gragson and Justin Haley rounded out the top five.

“Not as good as we wanted to be,” Allgaier said. “These boys did a great job, great pit stops…We just needed that fire off speed and long-run speed.”

Earnhardt scored his career best finish in start number 71. Like a number of drivers in the field, he was treated for the effects of the extreme heat during the race but was reported to be okay.

Michael Annett, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Austin Cindric and Brandon Jones completed the first ten finishers.

It was a rough day for polesitter Christopher Bell, who had a tire go down earlier in the race and slammed the wall.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 3 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 58 Running 110 2 6 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 46 Running 0 3 9 18 Jeffrey Earnhardt Toyota 200 35 Running 0 4 10 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 200 45 Running 1 5 35 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 200 32 Running 0 6 8 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 37 Running 0 7 16 8 Jeb Burton Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0 8 12 39 Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 200 31 Running 0 9 7 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 33 Running 0 10 5 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 33 Running 22

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 2 9 10 2 309 520 – 13 2 Christopher Bell 3 6 7 3 531 455 -65 20 3 Cole Custer 2 6 7 2 406 417 -103 14 4 Austin Cindric 0 4 9 0 23 414 -106 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 5 6 0 238 394 -126 3 6 Chase Briscoe 0 5 8 0 15 369 -151 0 7 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 8 0 4 358 -162 0 8 Noah Gragson 0 2 4 0 46 349 -171 1 9 Ryan Sieg 0 2 6 0 8 346 -174 1 10 Michael Annett 1 2 7 1 62 334 -186 5 11 Justin Haley 0 1 8 0 3 326 -194 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 6 0 51 319 -201 0