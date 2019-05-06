XFS: Bell wins another Dash 4 Cash

(MRN) Christopher Bell scored another Dash 4 Cash bonus when he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.
Bell took the lead on the last pit stop under caution and led the final 44 laps en route to his third win, and second $100,000 bonus, of the season.
“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this Team 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Bell, who won at Dover for the second straight time.. “This one’s really out to my pit crew, they did a good job where I could control the restarts. I knew if we got out front we’d be tough to beat.
“This place, you can pass on long green-flag runs and it’s one of my favorite race tracks because you can move around and try to find different lines and get going. But over the short run, it’s pretty difficult to make something happen because there is so much grip on the bottom. I’m just really thankful for everyone at Toyota, they are the ones who believed in me since Day 1 on the dirt side of things and he we are holding up my second giant cardboard check.”
Cole Custer, who finished fourth, dominated up until Bell took the lead, leading 155 laps and winning the first two stages.
“It’s really frustrating when you lead that many laps,” Custer said. “You just can’t give up your track position here. It’s about the hardest track to pass at that we go to…It’s good that we have so much speed but we need to figure out a way to beat them in the pits.”
Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Custer and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.
Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek and Michael Annett completed the first 10 finishers.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes two weeks off before returning to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25th.
Top 10 race finishers
|Fin
|St
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|200
|58
|Running
|44
|2
|2
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|200
|50
|Running
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|200
|49
|Running
|0
|4
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|200
|53
|Running
|155
|5
|7
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|Ford
|200
|40
|Running
|0
|6
|3
|22
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|200
|42
|Running
|0
|7
|8
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|200
|36
|Running
|0
|8
|16
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|200
|30
|Running
|0
|9
|6
|8
|Zane Smith
|Chevrolet
|200
|39
|Running
|0
|10
|15
|1
|Michael Annett
|Chevrolet
|200
|27
|Running
|0
Season-to-date standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|8
|9
|2
|199
|462
|–
|7
|2
|Christopher Bell
|3
|6
|7
|2
|498
|439
|-23
|19
|3
|Cole Custer
|2
|6
|7
|2
|382
|391
|-71
|14
|4
|Austin Cindric
|0
|4
|8
|0
|23
|381
|-81
|1
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|0
|4
|5
|0
|238
|348
|-114
|3
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|0
|5
|8
|0
|9
|335
|-127
|0
|7
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|325
|-137
|0
|8
|Ryan Sieg
|0
|2
|5
|0
|8
|315
|-147
|1
|9
|Noah Gragson
|0
|1
|3
|0
|45
|304
|-158
|1
|10
|Michael Annett
|1
|2
|6
|1
|62
|297
|-165
|5
|11
|Justin Haley
|0
|0
|7
|0
|3
|294
|-168
|1
|12
|Brandon Jones
|0
|2
|5
|0
|29
|286
|-176
|0