XFS: Bell wins another Dash 4 Cash

(MRN) Christopher Bell scored another Dash 4 Cash bonus when he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Bell took the lead on the last pit stop under caution and led the final 44 laps en route to his third win, and second $100,000 bonus, of the season.

“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this Team 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Bell, who won at Dover for the second straight time.. “This one’s really out to my pit crew, they did a good job where I could control the restarts. I knew if we got out front we’d be tough to beat.

“This place, you can pass on long green-flag runs and it’s one of my favorite race tracks because you can move around and try to find different lines and get going. But over the short run, it’s pretty difficult to make something happen because there is so much grip on the bottom. I’m just really thankful for everyone at Toyota, they are the ones who believed in me since Day 1 on the dirt side of things and he we are holding up my second giant cardboard check.”

Cole Custer, who finished fourth, dominated up until Bell took the lead, leading 155 laps and winning the first two stages.

“It’s really frustrating when you lead that many laps,” Custer said. “You just can’t give up your track position here. It’s about the hardest track to pass at that we go to…It’s good that we have so much speed but we need to figure out a way to beat them in the pits.”

Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Custer and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.

Austin Cindric, Brandon Jones, Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek and Michael Annett completed the first 10 finishers.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes two weeks off before returning to action at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25th.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 58 Running 44 2 2 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 50 Running 1 3 5 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 200 49 Running 0 4 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 53 Running 155 5 7 98 Chase Briscoe Ford 200 40 Running 0 6 3 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 42 Running 0 7 8 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 36 Running 0 8 16 23 John Hunter Nemechek Chevrolet 200 30 Running 0 9 6 8 Zane Smith Chevrolet 200 39 Running 0 10 15 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 200 27 Running 0

Season-to-date standings

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 1 8 9 2 199 462 – 7 2 Christopher Bell 3 6 7 2 498 439 -23 19 3 Cole Custer 2 6 7 2 382 391 -71 14 4 Austin Cindric 0 4 8 0 23 381 -81 1 5 Justin Allgaier 0 4 5 0 238 348 -114 3 6 Chase Briscoe 0 5 8 0 9 335 -127 0 7 John Hunter Nemechek 0 2 8 0 0 325 -137 0 8 Ryan Sieg 0 2 5 0 8 315 -147 1 9 Noah Gragson 0 1 3 0 45 304 -158 1 10 Michael Annett 1 2 6 1 62 297 -165 5 11 Justin Haley 0 0 7 0 3 294 -168 1 12 Brandon Jones 0 2 5 0 29 286 -176 0