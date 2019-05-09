Home / Featured / Woman burned in Tuesday fire

Woman burned in Tuesday fire

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a home on Jade Court Tuesday that left a woman suffering from burns.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call at around 7 am Tuesday, along with firefighters from the Andersonville and Norris Volunteer Fire Departments, who were able to extinguish the fire, damage from which was said to have been limited to the back bedroom where the fire started, relatively quickly.

The homeowner, James Roby, told investigators he and his mother, Donna Roby, had been inside the house when the fire started, and that she had suffered the burns to her face, arms and leg.

Donna Roby was taken to UT Medical Center by paramedics from the Anderson County EMS, before being transferred to the Vanderbilt University Burn Center in Nashville. A family member tells WYSH that she has since been released from Vanderbilt, and is recovering back home in Anderson County.

Her son was not injured, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

