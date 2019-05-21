William Marion Pointer of Norris, Tennessee

In the early morning of May 16, 2019, Marion passed away in the comfort of his home in Norris, Tennessee, after suffering complications with Diabetes and Kidney Disease. He was being comforted by his family at the time of his passing. Marion was 86 years old.

Marion was born in Anderson, South Carolina on April 28, 1933. He was the first of seven children of Cora Mae Roberts and James Floyd Pointer.

Marion lived most of his wonderful and blessed life in Norris, Tennessee. He attended the historic Norris School and graduated from its high school in 1952. He met the true love of his life, Bobbye Lynne Watts, who captured his heart by virtue of her signature in his yearbook which read: “To the one I love. Forever yours. Bobbye.” Marion was a determined man for sure. After high school graduation, Bobbye stayed with family in Cincinnati while Marion went to work in Paducah, Kentucky. That separation was too much to take, so he left work one day, picked up his 17 year old Bobbye and declared to all that they were getting married… right then and there. Not exactly though, according to Ohio state laws. So, he carried his sweetheart across the state line to Lawrenceburg, Indiana and married her that blessed day; June 14, 1952. Their amazing life together brought joy and prosperity to five daughters, their extended families, and an immense association of friends in their church, school system, and community.

Everyone who knew him would say that Marion gave completely of himself for his family and those in need. He was a kind and compassionate man; a giver, not a taker. Doing for others was much more important than anything he did for himself. He kept things very simple and uncomplicated; showing others that success had much more to do with relationships, respect, and honor. He accepted everyone in good times or in bad with a Christian heart and a giving hand. Marion created a loving home and welcomed all who came through its doors. Everyone was safe there; protected by his relentless strength.

Sergeant William Marion Pointer was a Patriot. After a short service with the National Guard, he entered the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. He unselfishly served our country in its time of need while Bobbye kindled the fires at home and prepared for the baby she was carrying. Marion met his beautiful daughter, Vicki, when she was 3 months old. He received an Honorable Discharge on October 12, 1955.

His church family lived at Norris First Baptist and his service was typical of a dedicated Christian father. He was a deacon, a Sunday School Teacher, and with Bobbye, ministered as the Benevolence Team for all. Marion loved his church choir as well, and you could see him every Sunday morning praising his Lord through song. He was a true ambassador of the church, and he spread that joy to everyone he met. Marion was a master of many trades. He worked as a plumber and pipefitter for Foote Mineral in Knoxville from 1955 to 1973. On the side, he developed into the local plumber and likely fixed a part of every original Norris home. He had an arsenal of hard-to-find parts that he kept in his garage, and came to the aid of many a desperate resident to fix that leaky faucet, ditch in a new water line, or replace a rusty water heater. On March 1, 1973, Marion became the Public Works Director of the City of Norris and served in that capacity until his retirement on September 30, 1998. During this time, he was commonly referred to as “Bill Pointer”, possibly betrothed to him from his friends in the Lion’s Club or City Council. You could always find this kind and loving husband and father; this patriotic servant to our country; smoking his pipe and cooking chickens on July 4th in front of his old Norris School. Loving his family. Loving his friends. Loving life itself.

Marion was preceded in death by his parents, Cora and James Pointer, his brother Herschel Marcus Pointer, and his sisters Joyce Jeanette Pointer Housley and Brenda Lee Pointer Wilson; and of his beautiful family, his wife Bobbye, his daughter Mary Riggs Gibson and her husband Fred, and his daughter Vicki Lynne Pointer.

Marion is survived by his sister Rachel Ann Pointer Paul and her husband Earl of Indianapolis, Indiana; his brother James Raymond Pointer and his wife Patricia of Kokomo, Indiana; his sister Sandra Mae Pointer Steiner and her husband Clifford of Huntsville, Texas; and his sister-in-law Shirley Ann Watts Beck and her husband Harry of Clearwater, Florida. Marion is also survived by his daughter Katie Musgrave and Mike of Norris; his daughter Lorri Johnson and her husband Junior of Norris; his daughter Carolyn Neil and her husband Rodney of Knoxville, Tennessee; 25 grandchildren with their spouses; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Norris First Baptist Church, 149 W. Norris Road, Norris, Tennessee. The Celebration of Life service will follow shortly thereafter with Pastor David Seiber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made with a donation to Norris First Baptist Church to be dispersed to one or more of the programs Marion supported. Memorial donations will be gladly accepted during the memorial service or through Norris First Baptist Church, 149 W. Norris Road, P.O. Box 340, Norris, TN 37828.

A special thanks is given on behalf of the family to the many who visited Marion during these final days; to those who had him in their prayers; to the University of Tennessee Hospice; to Deb Rogers of SCHAS; and to the friends and family who continue to receive blessings from the life that Marion lived.

