UPDATE: New images of suspected Clinton bank robber

Following up on Tuesday’s robbery at the bank inside the Clinton Walmart, Clinton Police and the FBI are continuing their search for the suspect.

No one was injured in the late-afternoon robbery at the Ft. Sill Bank inside the store, and the suspect did not brandish a weapon during th eheist.

As we have reported, the suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30s, standing approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighing between 180-190 pounds. He may have a neck tattoo or black marking on his face and has facial hair.

Wednesday, the FBI announced on Twitter that security images captured on a camera in a bank on Clinton Highway in Knoxville show a similar man wearing the same outfit as the suspect in the Clinton robbery inside a different bank a few hours prior and say he may have been “casing” the bank as a possible target.

We had previously posted images captured by surveillance cameras from the WalMart on our website and our Facebook page. Today, we have added the images captured on the camera from the bank in Knoxville, as well.

Authorities ask that if you recognize the person shown in the security footage, or have any information about Tuesday’s robbery, to call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112 or the Knoxville Field Office of the FBI at 865-544-0751.

