Two teens killed, two others injured in Sunday wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that two teens killed and two others injured Sunday afternoon in a crash near Harriman.

The THP fatality report states that the crash happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Orchard Valley Road at Dyllis Road.

The THP reported that 18-year-old Holden Melton of Wartburg had been driving a 2002 Nissan Maxima around a left hand curve with a downhill grade when the car went off the right side of the road. The car then struck a tree.

Injured in the crash were the driver, Melton, and 16-year-old Kameron French of Harriman. Two Harriman teens died in the crash and they have been identified as 18-year-old Austin French and 16-year-old Joshua Freels.

Everyone in the car was wearing seat belts, according to the THP, which also reported that criminal charges are pending.