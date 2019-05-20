TDOT: Road projects halted for Memorial Day weekend

(TDOT) Motorists won’t be delayed by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 24 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the busy Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects. Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

“Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of crashes and traffic fatalities across Tennessee,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said. “We continue to see an increase in distracted driving crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. We hope that drivers will make safe choices when traveling on our roadways. State Troopers will do their best to enforce the traffic laws and keep all Tennesseans safe.”

AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day holiday, 3.6% more than last year. Over 863,000 Tennesseans plan to travel, with more than 752,000 driving to their Memorial Day destinations.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.