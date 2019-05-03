Home / Community Bulletin Board / State unveils new mobile crime-reporting app

State unveils new mobile crime-reporting app

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) launched a new mobile application that will provide Tennesseans a way to report criminal or suspicious activity. The free mobile application can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play.

The Office of Homeland Security along with input from the Department of Education and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, developed SafeTN, a mobile application that is a secure, open door communications platform where citizens can send in tips and access useful resources to help keep their schools and community safe.

With SafeTN, you can anonymously report suspicious or criminal behavior and other safety concerns. You can do this by reporting observed threats, behaviors, or actions. Here is an example of some of the common behaviors and incidents to report:

• Assault

• Sexual misconduct

• Bragging about an upcoming planned attack

• Violence or planned violence

• Physical injury or harm to self or others

• Threats of violence

The SafeTN mobile application is free and can be downloaded on a mobile device. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security continues to develop new strategies that will enhance security and services for all Tennesseans.

For more information about the SafeTN mobile application, visit www.tn.gov/safety.

