Home / Local Sports / Spring Fling in full swing

Spring Fling in full swing

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd:

AAA…Farragut 8 Summitt 7…The Admirals rallied from five runs down in the final two innings, and capped their comeback with a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 7th. The Admirals face Bartlett this afternoon in a winner’s bracket game.

AA…Forrest 5 Loudon 1…Sequatchie County 6 Loudon 5 (Loudon eliminated).

AA…Elizabethton 4 Pigeon Forge 2 (Pigeon Forge eliminated).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd:

AAA…Jefferson County 3 Halls 1…Halls 9 Ooltewah 4 (Ooltewah eliminated)…Halls vs. Springfield Thursday in an elimination game.

Jefferson County 11 Dyer County 1…JeffCo faces Siegel in a winner’s bracket contest Thursday.

AA…Sequatchie County 7 Alcoa 0 (Alcoa eliminated)…Gibbs 2 Marion County 0…Gibbs vs. Creek Wood Thursday in an elimination game.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd (SEMIFINALS):

AAA…Bearden 1 Brentwood 0 (2OT)…Collin Lewis scored game-winner off a free kick with about 4 minutes to play in the second overtime. The Bulldogs will face Station Camp Friday for the AAA title.

AA…Greeneville 2 Fairview 0…Sevier County 5 Dyersburg 1…Sevier County vs. Greeneville Friday for AA crown.

For brackets, stats and more, click here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Centennial Golf Course announces extended hours, more

(Oak Ridge press release) Tennessee Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge has officially kicked off …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.