Spring Fling in full swing

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd:

AAA…Farragut 8 Summitt 7…The Admirals rallied from five runs down in the final two innings, and capped their comeback with a walk-off base hit in the bottom of the 7th. The Admirals face Bartlett this afternoon in a winner’s bracket game.

AA…Forrest 5 Loudon 1…Sequatchie County 6 Loudon 5 (Loudon eliminated).

AA…Elizabethton 4 Pigeon Forge 2 (Pigeon Forge eliminated).

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd:

AAA…Jefferson County 3 Halls 1…Halls 9 Ooltewah 4 (Ooltewah eliminated)…Halls vs. Springfield Thursday in an elimination game.

Jefferson County 11 Dyer County 1…JeffCo faces Siegel in a winner’s bracket contest Thursday.

AA…Sequatchie County 7 Alcoa 0 (Alcoa eliminated)…Gibbs 2 Marion County 0…Gibbs vs. Creek Wood Thursday in an elimination game.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT @ MURFREESBORO, WEDNESDAY, MAY 22nd (SEMIFINALS):

AAA…Bearden 1 Brentwood 0 (2OT)…Collin Lewis scored game-winner off a free kick with about 4 minutes to play in the second overtime. The Bulldogs will face Station Camp Friday for the AAA title.

AA…Greeneville 2 Fairview 0…Sevier County 5 Dyersburg 1…Sevier County vs. Greeneville Friday for AA crown.

