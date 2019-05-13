Smokies’ weekend wrap-up

(FRIDAY) The Tennessee Smokies (16-18) lost 4-1 in ten innings against the Chattanooga Lookouts (19-14) thanks to a walk-off three-run home run from Jose Siri.

As the rain began to pour, Lookout Jose Siri got an additional shower after he blasted a three run homer to right field off RHP Scott Effross (L, 0-2) to win in walk-off fashion.

Both starting pitchers were impressive in their first six innings, not budging at all by keeping it scoreless. RHP Oscar De La Cruz struck out seven Lookouts and gave up just two hits. For Chattanooga, RHP Tony Santillan had similar numbers. He struck out five and allowed three hits.

The deadlock ended in the top of the seventh inning when Jhonny Pereda doubled to score Charcer Burks. Chattanooga responded in the bottom of the seventh off an error from Vimael Machin which scored Brantley Bell to bring the score to 1-1.

Making his 2019 Smokies debut, RHP Tommy Nance found himself in a jam with runners at second and third and two outs in the bottom of the eighth. He worked himself out of it after striking out Ibandel Isabel.

In the tenth, Lookouts LHP Juan Martinez (W, 2-0) earned the win after stonewalling the Smokies and their bonus runner.

(SATURDAY) RHP Tyson Miller (W, 2-1) stole the show once again in the Tennessee Smokies (17-18) 5-1 win over their fellow Chicago Major League Affiliate, the Birmingham Barons (13-22) at Smokies Stadium on Saturday night. Miller added another strong performance to his stats. He tied a career high by pitching seven innings and gave up a lone run while striking out three. It is his third straight start of 6+ innings.

Tennessee scored first and never looked back. Christian Donahue hit a sacrifice fly to send Jhonny Pereda home and put the Smokies on the scoreboard in the second. An inning later P.J. Higgins tacked on the second run after he singled which scored Charcer Burks.

Birmingham would respond in the fourth inning with a Gavin Sheets solo home run bringing the Barons to within one run.

Smokies insurance runs were added in the fourth off a Connor Myers RBI triple and Jhonny Pereda’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. A wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth scored Luis Vazquez to finish the scoring at 5-1. Two scoreless innings from reliever RHP Wyatt Short (S, 2) earned him the six-out save.

RHP Jimmy Lambert (L, 3-2) took the loss for the Barons after allowing eight hits and four runs in five innings.

(SUNDAY) Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven inning games on Monday at 11:30 AM.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday’s game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies’ box office.

The probable starting pitchers for the Smokies are LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 10.97) for Game One and RHP Thomas Hatch in Game Two. Birmingham is slated to throw LHP Kyle Kubat (3-0, 0.75) and RHP Blake Battenfield (0-0, 0.00).