Smokies take down Barons, 7-3

Jim Harris 2 days ago

(Tennessee Smokies game summary, submitted) The Tennessee Smokies (19-20) defeated the Birmingham Barons (15-24) 7-3 to win the series at Smokies Stadium on Wednesday night. 

After scoring a season high seven runs in the seventh inning in Tuesday’s 9-4 win, the Smokies kept the offense rolling with another multi-run inning Wednesday night. 

Birmingham grabbed an early, 1-0, lead in the first after Luis Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score Luis Robert. Then in the fourth inning, a wild pitch from Barons RHP Bernardo Flores (L, 2-5) allowed Vimael Machin to steal home and tie the game up at 1-1. The Barons regained the lead off a Laz Rivera RBI single, scoring Blake Rutherford.

In the fifth frame, the Smokies exploded for five runs. Vimael Machin continued his hot bat when he drove Roberto Caro in to pick up a team-best seventh RBI in the month of May. Next, P.J. Higgins singled to centerfield which scored Caro and Machin to give the Smokies a 4-2 lead. 

Charcer Burks’ first home run of the season came in style with a two-run no-doubter off Flores to left-field, extending the Smokies’ lead to 6-2.

RHP Cory Abbott (W, 4-2) commanded the mound for Tennessee, tossing six innings, striking out four and giving up two runs on four hits. He has thrown for at least five innings in seven of his eight starts and has not allowed more than two runs in his previous three starts. 

The final Smokies run was tacked on in the seventh when Connor Myers turned a ground ball into three bases, courtesy of an overthrow to first base from third baseman Ti’Quan Forbes. In the next at bat, Caro’s sacrifice fly ball sent Myers home giving the Smokies a 7-3 final score. 

The Barons would threaten in the top of the ninth, though. RHP Craig Brooks was able to work out of a bases loaded, two outs situation with no damage, striking out Robert to end the game.

The Smokies hit the road for a five-game series in Jackson against the Generals starting Thursday at 7 pm ET. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (0-1, 0.82) takes the mound for the Smokies, and Jackson starts RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 2.83) in the series opener. 

