Smokies outlast Generals, take series

(Game summary by the Tennessee Smokies) After 12 innings, the Tennessee Smokies (22-22) outlasted the Jackson Generals (24-19) to win the game and series 3-2 in Jackson on Monday afternoon.

The two teams entered Monday’s game splitting their first 14 contests evenly against each other, but after the longest game of the season, the Smokies picked up the season edge to conclude the series.

Jackson gave the Smokies the first run of the game off an error from shortstop Jazz Chisholm which allowed Vimael Machin to score in the fourth inning.

Smokies RHP Cory Abbott did not allow a hit through nearly six innings, but his special day was spoiled when Pavin Smith doubled to left field, scoring Andy Young after Young walked to lead off the inning. In the next at bat, Ramon Hernandez collected his fifth RBI of the series with a single to left field scoring Smith and giving the Generals a 2-1 lead.

In the seventh, a leadoff single from P.J. Higgins and a double from Christian Donahue put two runners in scoring position with no outs. After a Luis Vazquez popout for the first out of the inning, Charcer Burks tied the game with a sacrifice fly scoring Higgins.

Tennessee’s best scoring opportunity came in the eighth inning when the bases were loaded with one out. After Roberto Caro grounded out to start the inning, Machin and Jared Young both singled to get in scoring position. Then, Ian Rice drew a walk to load the bases. No runs scored, though, as Higgins and Donahue squandered the opportunity with back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

Entering the game in the eighth inning, RHP Craig Brooks retired six straight Generals and had four strikeouts to push the game into extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Connor Myers started at second base but was thrown out trying to steal third for the first out. Roberto Caro grounded out next, and Machin ended the inning with a line out to second base.

RHP Wyatt Short (W, 3-0) kept the Smokies alive in the bottom of the tenth. With runners on the corners and two outs Myers forced Jeffery Baez to fly out to left field to end the inning, preserving the 2-2 score. Short finished with no hits, no runs, and a walk over his two innings.

The deadlock continued through the eleventh inning but was broken in the twelfth when Donahue scored on a sacrifice fly by Charcer Burks off RHP Matt Brill (L,1-0), giving the Smokies a 3-2 lead.

Replacing Short, the Smokies turned things over to RHP Tommy Nance (S, 2) to secure the win. With the bases loaded and one out Nance forced Galli Cribbs Jr. to hit into a game-ending double play.

After 20 consecutive days of scheduled games, the Smokies get a day of rest Tuesday before beginning a five-game home series with the South Division leaders, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (27-17). Starting Wednesday’s game one for the Smokies is RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-1, 1.56). Pensacola has not announced a starting pitcher. First pitch of the series is set for 7:00 pm ET.