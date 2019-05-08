Smokies fall to Lookouts, 8-3

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (15-16) fell 8-3 Tuesday night at AT&T Field against the Chattanooga Lookouts (17-13). The Smokies led 3-0 after half an inning, but LHP Justin Steele (L, 0-2) surrendered seven runs in the second inning and Chattanooga never looked back. Vimael Machin had two-doubles and an RBI in the loss.

The Smokies sent eight to the plate and scored three times in the first. Roberto Caro doubled, and came around to score on Vimael Machin’s RBI-double. After Jared Young and Jhonny Pereda walked, Machin scored on Charcer Burks’ RBI-groundout. Young went to third on the groundout and scored on Luis Vazquez’s RBI-single.

The Lookouts sent 11 men to the plate in the second and scored seven runs. Mitch Nay homered to right field off Steele to put Chattanooga on the board. Chris Okey scored on RHP Jordan Johnson’s RBI-sacrifice bunt. Alfredo Rodriguez and Jose Siri had back-to-back singles and Taylor Trammell walked to load up the bases ahead of Ibandel Isabel who lined a two-run single to right field to give the Lookouts the lead. T.J. Friedl walked to re-load the bases, and after Steele was pulled for RHP Brad Markey, Nay hit a three-run double to run the score to 7-3.

Trammell led off the fourth with a single and scored on Isabel’s RBI-double to extend Chattanooga’s lead to 8-3. The Smokies scored two in the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-5. Vazquez doubled with one out, and Jesse Hodges pinch-hit RBI-single scored him. After stealing second with Hodges at the plate, Myers went to third on the groundout. He would score on Caro’s RBI-single.

LHP Victor Payano (W, 2-0) earned the win, he allowed two runs on three hits in two relief innings with three strikeouts. Steele surrendered seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings. RHP Alex Powers (S, 6) surrendered a double and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth for the save.

The Smokies and Lookouts continue their series Wednesday with first pitch at 7:15 PM ET. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-4, 5.93) will go for the Smokies against RHP Johendi Jiminian (1-1, 4.32) for the Lookouts.