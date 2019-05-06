Smokies drop two of three over weekend, head to Chattanooga Monday

(Tennessee Smokies game summary, Friday) The Tennessee Smokies (14-13) surrendered a season high 16 runs, 18 hits, and six errors in their 16-9 loss to the Jackson Generals (14-13) Friday night at Smokies Stadium.The Generals scored in each of their first six innings at the plate en route to their first win of the series.

Jackson scored the first six runs on three Smokies errors in the top of the first inning off RHP Thomas Hatch (L, 0-4). Jazz Chisholm had a two-run single in the inning, while Daulton Varsho and RHP Emilio Vargas each had RBI-singles. Ramon Hernandez’s RBI-double in the second extended the lead to 7-0. Hatch, Vimael Machin, and Robel Garcia each had two-RBI’s in the second as the Smokies scored six to cut the deficit to 7-6.

The Generals scored seven runs over the next three innings to blow the game open. Chisholm hit a solo home run to right field and Jamie Westbrook had a two-run home run in that span. RHP Michael Rucker had an RBI-double in the sixth for the Smokies, and Jared Young had a two-run double in the eighth. Jackson scored their final two runs in the top of the eighth.

Machin and Young both finished with a double and two-RBI’s. Robel Garcia and Hatch also drove in two runs in the loss. Luis Vazquez was the only other Smokie with multiple hits, he finished 2-for-5. Smokies pitchers went a combined 3-for-5 at the plate with three-RBI’s and two-runs scored. Rucker struck out seven in 2.2 innings on the mound.

(Tennessee Smokies game summary, Saturday) The Tennessee Smokies (15-13) defeated the Jackson Generals (14-14) 6-3 Saturday night at Smokies Stadium. RHP Cory Abbott (W, 3-1) allowed a pair of solo home runs in 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts to earn his third win, while Robel Garcia launched an early three-run home run.

RHP Sam Lewis (L, 1-3) walked Roberto Caro leading off the first. Caro stole second, moved to third on Vimael Machin’s groundout and scored on Jared Young’s RBI-groundout to put the Smokies on the board.

Abbott and Caro reached on back-to-back singles to open up the third. After Lewis recorded the first two outs, Garcia launched his three-run home run to right field, his sixth of the year, to extend the Smokies lead to 4-0. Garcia’s 25 RBIs is the best mark in the Southern League.

Jazz Chisholm homered to right field in the fifth and seventh off Abbott to cut the Generals deficit in half, 4-2. The Smokies pulled away in the bottom of the seventh. Luis Vazquez and Christian Donahue had back-to-back singles to open up the inning. Both runners scored on Young’s two-run single down the left field line to run the lead to 6-2. Jeffrey Baez’s solo home run to center in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

RHP Craig Brooks (S, 5) picked up the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

(Tennessee Smokies game summary, Sunday) The Tennessee Smokies (15-14) were shut out for the third time this season, dropping their series finale to the Jackson Generals (15-14) Sunday afternoon 3-0 at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies managed a season-low three hits, two from P.J. Higgins and one from Vimael Machin.

RHP Oscar De La Cruz (L, 0-1) did not allow a hit over the first 4.2 innings, but with two outs in the top of the fifth, his former teammate, Jeffrey Baez, hit an RBI-single for the games first run, scoring Drew Ellis who led off the inning with a walk. In his 2019 Smokies debut, De La Cruz walked four, struck out five, and allowed just one hit and one run over five innings.

Jazz Chisholm homered for the league leading ninth time to right center field with one out in the sixth off RHP Zach Hedges to extend the lead to 2-0. Andy Young followed with a single and scored with two-outs on Ellis’ RBI-single.

RHP Kevin McCanna (W, 1-0) allowed just one hit and two walks ove five scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win in his Double-A debut. RHP Kevin Ginkel (S, 3) retired the Smokies in order in the ninth for his third save.

The Smokies head to Chattanooga Monday to begin a five-game series with the Lookouts. First pitch at AT&T Field is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. RHP Tyson Miller (1-1, 1.07) will start the series opener for the Smokies.