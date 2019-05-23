Smokies blast Blue Wahoos, 9-3

(Tennessee Smokies game summary) The Tennessee Smokies (23-22) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (28-18) 9-3 Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies blew the game open in the fourth after sending 11 to the plate and scoring five runs.

The Smokies began the game with three straight singles to right field off RHP Andro Cutura (L, 0-2). Roberto Caro’s single started the streak, he moved to second on Vimael Machin’s base hit and scored on Jared Young’s RBI-single. The Blue Wahoos tied the game in the second. Caleb Hamilton led off the inning with a double, moved to second on Ben Rotvedt’s single, and scored on Ernie De La Trinidad’s sacrifice fly.

After Cutura recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the second, four straight Smokies reached base. Gioskar Amaya singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Connor Myers’ RBI-single. Caro drew a walk to push Myers to second, and Machin’s RBI-single drove Myers in.

The Smokies faced three Pensacola pitchers in the fourth inning, sent 11 men to the plate, and scored five times to blow the game open. Charcer Burks led off the inning with a single before LHP Jovani Moran recorded the first two outs, he then gave way to RHP Adam Bray. Bray faced seven Smokies and all seven reached. Machin, Ian Rice and Christian Donahue all had RBI-singles in the inning, and Young contributed with a two-run single.

Mitchell Kranson and Ben Rortvedt hit RBI-singles in the fifth for Pensacola to cut their deficit to 8-3. Machin’s RBI-single in the home half extended the lead back to 9-3.

RHP Oscar De La Cruz (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings with four strikeouts. Machin finished 4-for-5 with three RBI’s and a run scored, it is his second four hit game over the last week. Young finished 2-for-5 with three RBI’s and a run scored. Caro reached base all five times he came to the plate, finishing with a single, four walks, and three runs scored.

First pitch between the Smokies and the Blue Wahoos Thursday night is at 7 PM ET. RHP Tyson Miller (3-1, 1.17) will start for the Smokies against RHP Sean Poppen (2-3, 3.58). Thursday night at Smokies Stadium is Thirsty Thursday, fans can enjoy $1 draft beers and $1 Pepsi products courtesy of Coors Light.