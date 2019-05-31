Smokies avoid no-hitter, still get shut out

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (26-26) were one-hit at MGM Park by the Biloxi Shuckers (30-23) in their 3-0 loss on Thursday night. Clayton Daniel’s two-out double ended RHP Trey Supak’s no-hit bid. Daniel was the only Smokie to reach base, and he did so twice, reaching on Jake Gatewood’s error at third base in the fourth inning.

Supak (W, 6-2) stole the show from Mississippi native LHP Justin Steele (L, 0-5) who was making his first career start in his home state. Steele allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in four innings with five strikeouts.

Luis Aviles Jr. led off the first with a double, moved to second on Trent Grisham’s ground-out, and scored on Patrick Leonard’s RBI-single. Aviles Jr. beat out a double play ball with the bases loaded in the second, scoring Joantgel Segovia, for the Shuckers’ second run. In the third, Weston Wilson’s sacrifice fly scored Grisham to round out the scoring.

The Smokies bullpen tossed four perfect innings. RHP Jake Stinnett struck out five of the six Shuckers hitters he faced. RHP Brad Markey and LHP Wyatt Short both recorded strikeout in their perfect frames.

The Smokies and Shuckers continue their five game series at MGM Park Friday night at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Thomas Hatch (2-5, 5.59) will start on the road for the Smokies against RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.64).