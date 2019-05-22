Slain WWII soldier to return home to Roane County after almost 75 years

A soldier from Kingston killed in Germany during World War II will finally return home tonight, so that he may be laid to rest, fittingly, on Memorial Day.

24-year-old US Army Private First Class William Delaney was killed in an artillery battle with German forces on November 22nd, 1944, and was one of hundreds of soldiers listed officially as still missing in the Hürtgen Forest by the close of the war in 1945. The remains that would be identified as Private Delaney were found by a citizen in 1947 and after efforts to positively identify them failed, were buried as X-5425 in Neuville, today known as the Ardennes American Cemetery, by the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC).

In 2017, his remains were disinterred, and after DNA testing was conducted, were confirmed to be those of Delaney.

In a press release you can read in its entirety on our website, wyshradio.com, officials stated that the dignified transfer of his remains will happen at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville on Wednesday at 6:57 p.m.

Fittingly, PFC Delaney will be laid to rest on Monday, May 27, Memorial Day, with funeral services at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Kingston beginning at 2 pm, and a graveside service to follow at Lawnville Cemetery.

In the release issued Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee declared Sunday, May 26 as a day of mourning in honor of Delaney’s sacrifice. Lee also said: “After more than 74 years, William Delaney will finally return home to Tennessee,” said Lee. “This young soldier’s bravery and sacrifice should always be remembered, and I’m glad we can honor him and his family today.”

Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Courtney Rogers added: “Finally, Private Delaney will be laid to rest in Tennessee, under a headstone with his name, in the same cemetery where his parents are laid to rest.”

He is survived by several nephews and nieces.

Officials say more than 72,000 U.S. service members remain unaccounted for from World War II.

PFC William Delaney (photo courtesy TN Dept,. of Veterans Affairs)

Delaney is survived by his nephew, Charles Delaney, nieces Patsy Dean, Frankie Copeland and several nephews.