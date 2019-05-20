Home / Community Bulletin Board / Sign-ups begin June 10th for OR fall softball league

Jim Harris

(Submitted, OR Recreation & Parks Dept.) Team registration for the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department’s 2019 fall softball season opens Monday, June 10, 2019. Men’s and women’s leagues will be offered along with a co-ed league. 

The men’s league will play on Monday evenings at Carl Yearwood Park. The co-ed league will play on Tuesday evenings at Carl Yearwood Park and/or Jefferson Middle School field. The women’s league will play on Thursday evenings at Carl Yearwood Park. 

All teams must complete registration paperwork and pay the applicable registration fee no later than July 13 at 9:30 p.m. Games are scheduled to begin the week of July 29 and schedules will be available on July 24. 

For more information or to obtain the registration paperwork, teams may contact Recreation Supervisor of Athletics Matt Reece at (865) 425-3440, visit the league website at http://bit.ly/ORfallball or inquire at the front desk of the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

