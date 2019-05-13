Sharon Elizabeth Ferguson Curry, age 62, of Crossville, formerly of Clinton

Sharon Elizabeth Ferguson Curry, age 62, of Crossville, TN, formerly of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and adored her grandchildren. Sharon loved to crochet, plant flowers, her roses, and bake.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rebecca Ferguson; grandparents, A.J. and Myrtle Ferguson, and Sam and Nettie Bates; brother, Tom Ferguson; sister, Kathy Ferguson; and aunt and uncle, Sue and J.D. Wilson.

Sharon is survived by her son, Joey Ellenburg and fiancé Vicki of Crossville, TN; daughters, Brandy Webber and husband Corey of Rocky Top, TN, and Becky Ellenburg Cooper of Crossville, TN; brothers, Donnie Ferguson and wife Kat of Caryville, TN, and Bob Ferguson of Crossville, TN; grandchildren, Chrissy and fiancé Dylan, Sarah and boyfriend, Chris, Harley and boyfriend, Dartanian, Tyler, Abigail , Naomi; and her special furry friend, Gemma. Sharon also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.

Sharon’s family will receive her friends from 1:00pm – 2:00pm with her celebration of life to follow at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Dr. Lee Hickman officiating. Sharon’s interment will follow her celebration of life at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.