Home / Obituaries / Sharon Elizabeth Ferguson Curry, age 62, of Crossville, formerly of Clinton

Sharon Elizabeth Ferguson Curry, age 62, of Crossville, formerly of Clinton

Jim Harris 3 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 74 Views

Sharon Elizabeth Ferguson Curry, age 62, of Crossville, TN, formerly of Clinton, TN passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN.  She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, and adored her grandchildren.  Sharon loved to crochet, plant flowers, her roses, and bake.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rebecca Ferguson; grandparents, A.J. and Myrtle Ferguson, and Sam and Nettie Bates; brother, Tom Ferguson; sister, Kathy Ferguson; and aunt and uncle, Sue and J.D. Wilson.

Sharon is survived by her son, Joey Ellenburg and fiancé Vicki of Crossville, TN; daughters, Brandy Webber and husband Corey of Rocky Top, TN, and Becky Ellenburg Cooper of Crossville, TN; brothers, Donnie Ferguson and wife Kat of Caryville, TN, and Bob Ferguson of Crossville, TN; grandchildren, Chrissy and fiancé Dylan, Sarah and boyfriend, Chris, Harley and boyfriend, Dartanian, Tyler, Abigail , Naomi; and her special furry friend, Gemma.  Sharon also leaves behind a host of other relatives and friends.  

Sharon’s family will receive her friends from 1:00pm – 2:00pm with her celebration of life to follow at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019  at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Dr. Lee Hickman officiating.  Sharon’s interment will follow her celebration of life at the church cemetery.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Daniel Ray McCracken, 79, of Clinton

Daniel Ray McCracken, 79,  of Clinton, Tennessee passed away peacefully in his sleep on May …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.