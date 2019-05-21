Schools laud 500+ grads, touts $15M in scholarships

Anderson County School Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott appeared before Commission Monday night, and while budget talks took a bit of a backseat even as officials work to develop and fund a fiscal blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year, he took the opportunity to brag, as he did on “Ask Your Neighbor” on Monday, on the system a bit, recognizing the graduating classes of 2019 at both of the county’s high schools.

254 Clinton High School, and 276 Anderson County High School graduates received their diplomas on Sunday, noting that this year’s crop of graduating seniors earned over $15 million in scholarships.

Among those scholarship awards were seven students awarded funds for postsecondary education by the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation.

On May 14th, the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation awarded $34,000 in scholarships to help seven students from Briceville attend college. The scholarships were presented during the annual Anderson County High School awards ceremony.

Since its inception in 2002, his program has awarded over $500,000 to train engineers, scientists, teachers, nurses, analysts, business leaders and more. One Coal Creek scholar has received a patent for a virtual reality invention, while another scholar recently graduated from medical school, and yet another has completed law school and passed the bar exam.

In return for scholarship assistance, these students serve as mentors to current students at Briceville Elementary School during the Foundation’s annual Scholars Day event.

A CCWF press release states that “It’s a powerful motivator when scholars stand before them and say, “Ten years ago, I sat in this seat, and if I can go to college, so can you.” We call it completing the circle in Briceville.”

Here are this year’s scholarship recipients:

SKYLAR MOZINGO was awarded $10,000 to achieve her dream of earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and then earn a degree in Animal Care or Animal Business. She plans to begin at Roane State Community College and then on to the University of Tennessee. Skylar’s name was called out to receive many other scholarships at the awards ceremony.

SYDNEY CAMPBELL was awarded $7,500 to attend TN Technological University and obtain her degree in Secondary Education with a focus in chemistry. She then plans to obtain her Masters in Chemistry.

SEAN FOSTER was awarded $5,000 to attend TN College of Applied Technology and become certified in the field of Welding.

HANNAH SELLERS was awarded $5,000 to attend the University of Tennessee and plans to major in Forensic Anthropology.

JAMIE POORE received an award for $2,500. Jamie plans to attend the University of Tennessee and major in business. Jamie also received many other scholarship awards at the ceremony.

ETHAN WINDHAM was awarded $2,000 to pursue his dream of a career in robotic engineering through the program at Roane State Community College.

JESSICA HOUSLEY received a $2,000 award. Jessica plans to attend Tusculum College and pursue her degree in Psychology.